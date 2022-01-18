Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,154,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,848 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,311,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perrigo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 178,604 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Perrigo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,080,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,791,000 after purchasing an additional 158,285 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

