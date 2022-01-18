Brokerages Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Post $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $10.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. increased their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.94.

TSLA stock opened at $1,049.61 on Tuesday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.68, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,056.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $875.99.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,284,371 shares of company stock worth $4,493,439,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

