Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

KOR stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Corvus Gold has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

