Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 440 ($6.00) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.88) to GBX 325 ($4.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Trainline to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 412 ($5.62) to GBX 351 ($4.79) in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.46) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 397.67 ($5.43).

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 238.40 ($3.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 231 ($3.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.32). The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 278.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 315.11.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (LON:TRN)

