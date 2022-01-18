Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 440 ($6.00) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.88) to GBX 325 ($4.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Trainline to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 412 ($5.62) to GBX 351 ($4.79) in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.46) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 397.67 ($5.43).

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 238.40 ($3.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 231 ($3.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.32). The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 278.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 315.11.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

