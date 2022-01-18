TUI (LON:TUI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.46) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 200 ($2.73) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.11) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 335 ($4.57) to GBX 245 ($3.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.52) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.18) to GBX 140 ($1.91) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 208.75 ($2.85).

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 253.60 ($3.46) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 189.85 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 470.97 ($6.43). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

