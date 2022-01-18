Just Group (LON:JUST) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 94.85 ($1.29) on Tuesday. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 71.94 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.54). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.56. The stock has a market cap of £985.01 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

