Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 132,473 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,473 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GWRE shares. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

