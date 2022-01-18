Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,556 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,938,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

TPL opened at $1,111.77 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $785.00 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,253.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,317.30.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.