Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PTC were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PTC by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PTC by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in PTC by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in PTC by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

