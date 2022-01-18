Swiss National Bank Acquires 900 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Brink’s worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 556.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Brink’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

