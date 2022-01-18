BP (LON:BP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.55) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 401 ($5.47) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.80) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.80) target price on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 404 ($5.51) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BP from GBX 570 ($7.78) to GBX 590 ($8.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 422.50 ($5.76).

BP stock opened at GBX 393.75 ($5.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 343.33. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 249.75 ($3.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 366.40 ($5.00). The company has a market capitalization of £77.61 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £309.60 ($422.43).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

