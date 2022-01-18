Berenberg Bank Boosts Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £155

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from £150 ($204.67) to £155 ($211.49) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($263.34) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($238.78) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($231.96) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($245.60) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £163.90 ($223.63).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £109 ($148.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £19.13 billion and a PE ratio of -262.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £112.52 and its 200 day moving average is £129.10. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 9,912 ($135.24) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($268.53).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

