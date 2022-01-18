Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €171.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €171.00 ($194.32) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 119.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHER. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €156.31 ($177.63).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR DHER opened at €78.00 ($88.64) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($161.31). The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €113.93.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.