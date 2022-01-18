Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s current price.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.79.

NYSE:UAA opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

