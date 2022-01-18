First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 892.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LivaNova by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LivaNova by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,489,000 after buying an additional 96,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

