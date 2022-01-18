Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,294,025. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

Shares of THO stock opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.72. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.20 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.