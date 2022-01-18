Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.