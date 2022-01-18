Analysts Set Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT at $5.75

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRG opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

