TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Workiva by 78.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 17.6% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Workiva by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,235,000 after buying an additional 121,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,000 shares of company stock worth $148,348,750 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $116.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.80.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.