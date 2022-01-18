Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Range Resources worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 48.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

