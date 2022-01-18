Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 435 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,752 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,612,000. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,242.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,433.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,426.26. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

