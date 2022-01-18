-$0.05 EPS Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

ADMP stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 541,460 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 101,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

