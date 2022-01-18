Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,051,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.23.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

