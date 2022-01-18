Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $118.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.59. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

