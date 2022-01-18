Inspire Investing LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,916 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -32.79%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

