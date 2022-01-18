Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,844,000 after buying an additional 180,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,717,000 after buying an additional 122,278 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,609,000 after buying an additional 49,360 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in QuinStreet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after buying an additional 123,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in QuinStreet by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 88,405 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QNST. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

QNST stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $881.97 million, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

