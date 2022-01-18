TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,800 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CVB Financial worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 95.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,932 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

