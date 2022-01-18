JustInvest LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 4.6% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 36.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 378,925 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $122.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

