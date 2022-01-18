Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,583,000 after buying an additional 133,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after buying an additional 1,218,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 547,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

