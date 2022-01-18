JustInvest LLC Sells 10,195 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBR. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

NYSE:PBR opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.381 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

