Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 141.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 27.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $810.91 million, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 171.95%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

