Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 562,547 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,416,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 986,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 112,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 82,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000.

BIZD opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

