Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

PNQI stock opened at $200.45 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.75.

