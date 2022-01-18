HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 394.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLKHF opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $77.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.