Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBF. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at $73,392,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 41.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,636,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after buying an additional 1,643,419 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 111.5% during the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at $3,687,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 240.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 196,278 shares during the period.

Shares of TBF stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

