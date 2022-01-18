Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $24,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.