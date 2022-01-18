Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 307 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter.

PHO opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

