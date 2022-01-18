CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at $459,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cronos Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,483 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cronos Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

