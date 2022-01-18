CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,859,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after buying an additional 1,002,055 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after buying an additional 349,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.