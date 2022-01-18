Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stake Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of W. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,100,000 after buying an additional 731,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 131.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after buying an additional 469,797 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 13.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after buying an additional 214,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 136.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,818,000 after buying an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,110,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,727,000 after buying an additional 169,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $1,017,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,083 shares of company stock worth $24,432,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on W. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.62.

NYSE W opened at $171.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.82 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.53. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.93 and a 52-week high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

