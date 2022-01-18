CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,394 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of CHWY opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,243.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.