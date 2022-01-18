Barclays PLC Has $15.14 Million Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 64,666 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.98% of Golden Ocean Group worth $15,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 185.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $387.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.48%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 187.85%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

