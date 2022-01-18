Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $15,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,747,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 391,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $166.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.52.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

