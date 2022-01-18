Barclays PLC Raises Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,644 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Polaris worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris stock opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.