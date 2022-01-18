8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.64% of 8X8 worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

NYSE EGHT opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $30,599.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,210. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EGHT. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.