Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACB opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.93. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACB. CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

