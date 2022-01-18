$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.13. Repay reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Repay stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.