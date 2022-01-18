Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Manitowoc posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

MTW opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $681.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after buying an additional 1,116,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Manitowoc by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

