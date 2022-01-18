BlackRock Inc. Has $710.57 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.45% of Medpace worth $710,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 3.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 176.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,503 shares of company stock valued at $71,700,557. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average is $196.25. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.74 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

