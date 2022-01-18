Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,238,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130,746 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.36% of Valley National Bancorp worth $721,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,233,000 after buying an additional 2,428,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 734,439 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after buying an additional 695,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

VLY stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.